The world has been witnessing tremendous global changes forcing human beings to completely change the way they live and adapt to the current day demands and needs.

From the stone age revolution to the industrial revolution, to scientific-technical revolution and to the fourth industrial revolution we are now at the age of witnessing yet another revolution driven by AI and automations forcing the world into a new global age.

If you think Econet’s entrance into the telecommunications sector nearly 30 years ago has already transformed Zimbabwe’s social and economic life, wait and see what Econet AI is about to unleash.

The launch of Econet AI last Thursday signals the country’s most significant step yet into the global AI economy, positioning Zimbabwean businesses to access tools that, until recently, were largely out of their reach.

At the centre of this shift is Cassava Technologies, another company founded by the UK-based telecoms entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, who left Zimbabwe 26 years ago. Through Cassava, Econet AI has secured partnerships with leading global firms including NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic, among others.

These collaborations give local companies access to advanced AI solutions that can be deployed across multiple industries.

The implications could be far-reaching.

Analysts say wider adoption of AI has the potential to drive productivity, unlock new business models and create employment opportunities – particularly for Zimbabwe’s young, tech-savvy population.

Econet AI, which was unveiled in Harare at an event attended by more than 200 government officials and business leaders, already has more than 100 AI specialists working to introduce AI into every aspect of Zimbabwe’s social and economic life.

Smallholder farmers, for instance, can now access powerful tools to improve crop yields. Banks can use AI to strengthen cybersecurity, while enhancing efficiency.

Even the government stands to benefit – using AI to enhance service delivery and improve responsiveness to citizens.

Econet Wireless

Zimbabwe’s Group CEO Dr Douglas Mboweni said the company is already leveraging AI to improve its own operations.

For example the company is using AI to detect network problems in real time so they can be resolved faster.

Its AI-powered customer chatbots now speak fluent Shona and Ndebele, and can also respond in English, French and Chinese.

Dr Mboweni urged Zimbabweans to stop viewing AI as a futuristic technology and instead recognise it as a present-day reality already in use globally.

“If we don’t deploy AI, others will launch solutions that push us out of business as Zimbabwean companies,” he told senior business leaders.

He added that Econet AI aims to be a partner in helping organisations adopt AI technologies, offering ready-made use cases across industries through its global partners.