Public-Private Partnerships at the Core of Masvingo’s $8 Billion Vision — Mutapa Fund CEO

By Ross Moyo

The Mutapa Investment Fund has thrown its weight behind Masvingo Province’s ambitious vision to become an $8 billion economy by 2030, with public-private partnerships (PPPs) positioned as the cornerstone of this transformative agenda.

Speaking at the Masvingo Investment Conference, held under the theme “Invest in Masvingo – Your Gateway to Economic Growth for Vision 2030,” Mutapa Fund CEO and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya, emphasized the critical role of PPPs in accelerating provincial and national economic development.

“At Mutapa Investment Fund, we revenue our balance sheet,” remarked Dr. Mangudya. “We are focused on mobilizing resources and leveraging our state-owned enterprises to drive national economic transformation. Masvingo has immense potential, and we are committed to being a catalyst for sustainable growth.”

Dr. Mangudya highlighted key sectors primed for private sector collaboration, including energy, infrastructure, and agriculture, urging Masvingo’s leadership to harness PPPs to attract technology, capital, and expertise.

“As a province, considering public-private partnerships is very important, especially in establishing energy plants—whether hydro or solar. This will enable you to leverage private sector financing and technical expertise,” he said.

The Mutapa Fund CEO reiterated that all state entities under his jurisdiction have been turned into profit-making institutions, giving them the capacity to support transformative investments aligned with Vision 2030.

The conference attended by top government officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and development partners unveiled investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, tourism, retail, and manufacturing. However, agriculture took center stage as the backbone of the province’s growth trajectory.

Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa, Permanent Secretary for Masvingo Province, echoed Dr. Mangudya’s optimism, declaring that the province is firmly on track to achieve the $8 billion target by 2030.

“As a province, we are targeting to become a US$8 billion economy by 2030, in line with the national vision of achieving upper-middle-income status,” said Dr. Pazvakavambwa. “This conference is an opportunity for us to engage with potential investors. Our strength lies in agriculture, supported by vast water bodies and fertile soils.”

Masvingo boasts key strategic assets, including Lake Mutirikwi and Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, which offer immense potential for irrigation-based farming, aquaculture, and agro-processing.

The three-day conference set the tone for Masvingo’s economic transformation, positioning the province as a pivotal contributor to Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy (NDS1) goals and Vision 2030 aspirations.