Proton Sinks Usd$3 Million Into Technology for Bread-Making Plant & Biscuit Production line

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabw’s leading bakery Proton has invested usd$3 million in technology for its bread making plant and biscuits production line.

This was revealed yesterday at the bakeries sole Marondera plant by Technical director of Proton Bakers, Spiros Tselentis who appreciated Government for creating an enabling environment for their success story.

The Technical Director alluded to their recent investment of over US$3 million, which has seen the company enlarge its warehouse, and add to their delivery vehicle fleet whilst acquiring a new bread-making plant, a biscuit production line.

By Ross Moyo

“Such level of investment is a testament to other investors, both local and foreign, that Zimbabwe is indeed open for business,” Technical Director Tselentis said.

Meanwhile government lauded Proton for investing in the latest machinery and creating employment for hundreds of locals.