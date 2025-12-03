By Ross Moyo

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has played a key role in promoting sustainable procurement practices in Zimbabwe in line with Sustainable Development Goals sdgs.

Mrs. Irma Alofa, S&L Manager, UNICEF and Chair of the UN Procurement Working Group, emphasized the “importance of sustainable procurement in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” during her presentation at the Sustainable Procurement Decision Makers’ Forum held yesterday in the Capital at Rainbow Hotel.

The forum, which was organized by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) in collaboration with the United Nations Procurement Working Group, aimed to promote sustainable procurement practices and build capacity among decision-makers.

Mrs. Rose Plang , Procurement Specialist, UNDP, and Mr. Edward Bawa , Procurement Officer, WFP, also shared their experiences and best practices in sustainable procurement. They highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable procurement practices in achieving the SDGs and improving the lives of vulnerable populations.

Mrs. Aya Takase S&L Officer, UNICEF, and Tryphinah Lungah, UNICEF Operations Manager, as well as UNICEF Supply Officer Alfred Magudhu also participated in the forum and shared their experiences in implementing sustainable procurement practices in Zimbabwe.

The forum provided a platform for stakeholders to share experiences, best practices, and challenges in implementing sustainable procurement practices. The participants committed to promoting sustainable procurement practices in Zimbabwe and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.

The UNICEF team also met with government officials to discuss ways to strengthen partnerships and promote sustainable procurement practices in Zimbabwe. The meeting was productive, and the parties agreed to work together to promote sustainable procurement practices.

The Sustainable Procurement Decision Makers’ Forum was a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards sustainable procurement. The forum has provided a platform for stakeholders to work together to promote sustainable procurement practices.