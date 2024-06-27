Powertel Communications Celebrates 25 Years with Customer-Focused Luncheon

Powertel Communications, the ICT wing of ZESA Holdings, is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a high-level customer interface luncheon tomorrow. This event aims to reflect on the significant journey the company has traveled alongside its valued customers and partners since its establishment in 1999.

Speaking to Technomag, Prosper Mutswiri, the Marketing & Corporate Business Manager at Powertel Communications, shared the objectives of this milestone celebration.

“We will celebrate the 25th anniversary with our customers through exhibitions and a wellness program. Amongst the topics at play is awareness on drug and substance abuse, a pertinent issue that His Excellency Dr. ED Mnangagwa recently launched.”

Mutswiri said the luncheon promises to be more than just a celebration. It will serve as a platform for Powertel to receive essential feedback from its customers and stakeholders.

This interaction is part of the company’s strategic response to Vision 2030, aiming to provide bespoke ICT solutions that address future needs.

“We will also take this opportunity to receive feedback from our customers as we procreate services that will address the future,” said Mutswiri.

Powertel’s journey over the past quarter-century has been marked by numerous milestones and achievements in the ICT sector.

As they commemorate this significant anniversary, the focus will not only be on past successes but also on fostering a healthier and more informed community. The wellness program, with an emphasis on drug and substance abuse, underscores Powertel’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and the well-being of its stakeholders.