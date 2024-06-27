Ecocash App Now Pays, Subscribes Dstv

A DSTv subscription has been made available in Zimbabwe with the launch of a new Ecocash App.

The upgraded EcoCash mobile application has a range of new features designed for greater convenience for users, such as allowing users to exchange currencies, and it now includes DStv subscription payments as one of the new offers.

Charity Njanji, MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s PR head, welcomed the new payment method, saying it adds convenience and ease of payment for DSt viewers.

“Subscribers are now able to use this EcoCash mobile app or USSD quickly and easily, keeping them connected and in reach of their favourite content on their selected DStv package,” she said.

Eugene Chaduka, EcoCash’s Chief Technology Officer said that the new app is now available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery, and will run alongside the old app for three months before the latter is phased out.

Njanji highlighted that Zimbabwean subscribers can choose from various payment options – Mukuru, online payments via Master/Visa Card on MyDStv App, select banks, and in-branch point-of-sale services – with the new EcoCash app being a convenient addition.

Njanji added that detailed information on all payment methods is readily available on MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s information platforms, including their telecall center and website, ensuring subscribers have easy access to the information they need.