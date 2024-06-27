DSTv for Business: Key Success For Zim Enterprise

While DStv is widely recognized as a leading provider of home entertainment, a growing number of businesses in Zimbabwe are discovering the benefits of DStv for Business.

This innovative platform is helping hotels, restaurants, clubs, and offices to enhance their services, boost customer satisfaction, and drive success.

According to Charity Njanji, head of corporate affairs and public relations at MultiChoice Zimbabwe, DStv for Business is the go-to solution for businesses seeking to cater to diverse viewing needs and elevate their offerings.

“One of the key factors of this platform is that it provides businesses with access to a world of information, education and entertainment ethically and legally,” she said.

“Many business leaders are concerned about the danger of damage to reputation and about the legal consequences that come with pirated content, so the DStv for Business platform is one that comes with a promise of reliability and quality, as well as a commitment to avoid piracy.

The war on piracy has intensified, targeting not just individual consumers but also businesses that use pay-TV for commercial purposes.

“Piracy undermines the creative suppliers of content and casts shadows over the reputation of any business associated with it,” said Njanji

In contrast, DStv for Business offers Zimbabwean corporates tailored content solutions that meet their unique needs while ensuring legal compliance, integrity, and a competitive edge over businesses that resort to illegal content.