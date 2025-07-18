POTRAZ Pushes to Close Gender and Economic Digital Gaps Through ICT Initiatives

POTRAZ is stepping up efforts to bridge gender and economic divides in the country’s fast‑growing technology sector by promoting inclusivity and offering scholarships to underprivileged students.

Speaking at the WSIS+20 , POTRAZ Director General Dr. Gift Machengete said the authority has rolled out targeted programmes to empower young women while also extending support to disadvantaged boys to curb social challenges.

“The regulator has taken sufficient steps in promoting gender inclusivity in the tech space through initiatives such as the Girls in ICT programme and the SheTech programme,” Dr. Machengete said. “These initiatives aim to inspire and equip girls and young women with the skills and confidence to pursue careers in ICT by challenging stereotypes and offering hands‑on learning experiences.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

POTRAZ has also moved to ensure that economic hardship does not become a barrier to digital education by introducing scholarship schemes. These scholarships are open to both boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds, providing them with access to ICT training and educational opportunities.

According to Dr. Machengete, the inclusive approach is deliberate. While girls face barriers in accessing tech opportunities, boys from disadvantaged areas also risk being left behind and exposed to social vices such as substance abuse.

The Girls in ICT and SheTech programmes have been praised by industry observers for creating a pipeline of future female talent in technology fields, while the scholarship scheme is expected to drive broader participation in Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

As the country continues to push for a knowledge‑driven economy, POTRAZ’s efforts reflect a wider national agenda to ensure that no demographic is left behind in the digital revolution.