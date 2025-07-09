Zimbabwe Upgrades Development With Open SDG Data Portal

Zimbabwe has launched its Open SDG Data Portal, a cutting-edge platform designed to modernize the country’s statistical systems and promote transparency, this innovative tool provides a centralized space for policymakers, researchers, and the public to access up-to-date data on the country’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The portal’s launch marks a milestone in Zimbabwe’s development journey, enabling provinces, districts, and municipalities to access timely, disaggregated, and credible data. This will enhance planning, resource allocation, and real-time monitoring of development impact, ultimately driving inclusive and responsive governance.

The development of the Open SDG Data Portal is a testament to the power of collaboration. The United Nations, the Economic Commission for Africa, and other development partners have provided technical and financial support, while the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has played a crucial role in coordination.

By providing localized data, the portal empowers communities to better understand and respond to their unique development needs. This will enable Zimbabwe to make data-driven decisions, ensuring that no one is left behind in the country’s development path.

The Open SDG Data Portal is more than just a digital tool – it’s a bridge between data and development. As Zimbabwe embarks on this new era of data-driven governance, stakeholders are committed to sustained engagement and collaboration, ensuring that the platform truly reflects the aspirations and capabilities of the nation.

Key Features

– Centralized access to SDG data

– Timely, disaggregated, and credible data for provinces, districts, and municipalities

– Enhanced planning, resource allocation, and real-time monitoring

– Collaboration and capacity-building at national and sub-national levels

– Strong local data improves national reporting and SDG progress tracking

With the Open SDG Data Portal, Zimbabwe is poised to revolutionize its development landscape. By harnessing the power of data, the country can drive inclusive growth, promote transparency, and ensure that its development path remains rooted in evidence, inclusivity, and accountability.