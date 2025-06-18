POTRAZ to Host Charity Golf Day at The Country Club in Newlands

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) will host its Annual Charity Golf Day on 20 June 2025 at The Country Club in Newlands, Harare. The fundraising event is designed to combine sport, networking, and social impact, with all proceeds going to charity.

Tee-off is scheduled for 07:20 AM, and the event is expected to bring together golfers, corporate players, and supporters for a full day of competition and giving back. The initiative aims to support charitable causes while offering a platform for building partnerships and promoting corporate social responsibility.

Sponsorship packages are structured in tiers: Platinum (USD 3,000), Gold (USD 2,500), Silver (USD 1,800), and Bronze (USD 1,200). Other categories include Halfway (USD 3,000), Hole (USD 500), Gin Tent (USD 1,200), Four Ball (USD 300), and Individual (USD 75).

By Ruvarashe Gora

Participation is open to both companies and individuals. POTRAZ is encouraging all interested parties to register ahead of the event and contribute to a cause that benefits communities nationwide.