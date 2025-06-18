NetOne Reintroduces ZWG and USD Airtime Credit

NetOne Cellular, one of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications providers, has announced the reactivation of airtime credit services. The option, which had been unavailable for some time, is now active again under the InstaCredit system, much to the relief of customers. The reintroduction of airtime borrowing addresses a significant gap for many NetOne users who rely on the service for communication.

With InstaCredit, NetOne subscribers can now borrow airtime in both ZWG and USD, creating flexibility for users who transact in either currency. This service is designed to ensure that users stay connected with loved ones, even when they run low on airtime. Whether it’s for an urgent call, an important message, or just to keep in touch, the InstaCredit service now provides a quick and convenient solution.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

How It Works:

Dial *373# on your NetOne line. Follow the prompts to select your preferred airtime amount and currency. Receive the airtime instantly and use it immediately.

The borrowed amount will be automatically repaid from the user’s next top up. Users can borrow up to USD$0.50 and ZWG equivalent, given the customer qualify for credit services.

This service is particularly helpful for those who occasionally need emergency airtime. NetOne had temporarily suspended borrowing, but its return gives customers more flexibility in managing their airtime.