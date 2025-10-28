The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) unveiled a transformative strategy to deeply embed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its daily operations and customer interactions. The event, featuring presentations from POTRAZ’s own Valerie Muyambo and Dr. F. Matawa of the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC), signaled a decisive shift from viewing ESG as a mere reporting exercise to making it the bedrock of responsible service delivery and regulatory excellence.

Speaking during the gathering, the deputy Director General Mr. A. Marisa explained that the work carried out by regulatory entities are time sensitive, hence the importance of adapting ESG principals now.

Mrs. C Nyamutswa, Director Legal Services also added that a service excellence and ESG adoption are essential tools in demonstrating accountability, all of which are key components for an effective regulatory framework.

The central message from POTRAZ was clear: ESG is no longer an abstract concept but a practical framework for action. Ms. Muyambo’s presentation, “Correlation between ESG and Customer Experience,” linked the three pillars of ESG directly to the authority’s frontline services. She argued that exemplary customer service is the most visible manifestation of an organization’s values, effectively making every staff member an ambassador for ESG.

“Sustainability is no longer about doing less harm. It is about doing more good. The same goes for customer service, it is not just about fixing problems, it is about creating experiences that build loyalty,” Muyambo stated, quoting Jochen Zeitz. This philosophy is now being operationalized at POTRAZ.

On the Environmental front, the authority is actively reducing its footprint by promoting paperless, digital services, which concurrently enhances customer convenience and reduces travel-related emissions. This aligns with global ESG frameworks as highlighted by Dr. Matawa, which emphasizes resource efficiency and energy management.

The Social pillar is being brought to life through a renewed commitment to treating every customer with fairness, respect, and inclusivity. POTRAZ staff are encouraged to ensure services are accessible to all, thereby creating a level playing field and strengthening community relations, a key component of the social ESG criteria.

Perhaps most critically, the Governance principle which when followed ensures that the first two pillars are full filled, is being reinforced through a culture of honesty, integrity, and transparency in every customer interaction. This includes robust data protection and transparent complaint handling, directly addressing the governance pillars of anti-corruption, business ethics, and accountability that Dr. Matawa outlined as essential for corporate resiliency.

The positive impact of this integration is already becoming evident. POTRAZ anticipates that an ESG-driven approach will yield stronger customer loyalty, an enhanced public reputation, and higher employee morale, as staff take pride in working for an organization that is both ethical and impactful.

Dr. Matawa’s presentation provided the strategic foundation for this shift, detailing the sustainability journey that organizations must undertake. He explained that moving from a basic, compliance-focused level of ESG maturity to an advanced, integrated stage requires a structured process. This involves conducting a current state analysis, performing a materiality assessment to identify key issues, and developing clear policies for each ESG pillar. For POTRAZ, this means formally anchoring its initiatives in policies like a Digital Service and Accessibility Policy (Social), a Resource Efficiency Policy (Environmental), and a Transparency and Accountability Policy (Governance).

In an era where consumers and investors increasingly favor organizations with strong ESG credentials, POTRAZ demonstrates that integrating these principles is not a peripheral activity but a core strategy for building trust, driving innovation, and ensuring long-term relevance. By weaving ESG into the very fabric of its operations, POTRAZ is not just regulating the digital future, it is also actively building a responsible and inclusive one for all Zimbabweans.