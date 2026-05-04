Google has announced plans to roll out 100,000 career certificates in Kenya as part of a broader initiative to equip the country’s youth with job-ready digital skills..

The rollout, coordinated through the “Grow with Google” initiative, will provide free access to professional certification programs hosted on Coursera, targeting high-demand fields including data analytics, cybersecurity, project management, UX design, IT support, and digital marketing and e-commerce .

According to Google, the certificates are designed for individuals with no prior experience or college degree, requiring roughly three to six months to complete at a pace of about ten hours per week .

The training is entirely online and self-paced, allowing learners to balance coursework with other commitments.

A Google Career Certificate graduate reports a positive career outcome, such as a new job, promotion, or raise, within six months of completion, according to the company’s internal research .

Google states the certificates help candidates get past applicant tracking system screening by embedding industry-keyword skills into their applications .

The program emphasizes practical, project-based learning rather than theoretical instruction, with courses built by Google employees focusing on tools and workflows used in actual job settings .

The credentials are recognized across industries, not just within technology companies, opening doors in retail, healthcare, logistics, and financial services .

Google is offering fully funded scholarships for the program, removing cost barriers that traditionally limit access to professional tech training, the application process remains open, though limited slots are available .

The certificate initiative builds on Google’s existing footprint in Kenya.

As of last month, the company reports having trained over 200,000 job seekers and more than 400,000 businesses across the country on various digital skills relevant to their career goals and business needs .

The Africa Universities Fund has been approved as a Coursera Impact Partner, delivering Google certificates through a structured cohort model via its Learning Link Campus network, which brings digital education to rural and low-resource communities with reliable connectivity, computing infrastructure, and local mentorship .

Google Kenya announced the rollout alongside other digital inclusion efforts, including a separate Sh100 million grant announced April 24, 2026, to train 100,000 smallholder farmers in digital skills through a partnership with non-profit organization One Acre Fund .