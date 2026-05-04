Liquid Intelligent Technologies recorded a smaller share of Zimbabwe’s equipped international internet bandwidth capacity in the fourth quarter of 2025, even as overall market capacity and the company’s data utilization expanded.

According to the quarterly market report, Liquid’s share of equipped international internet bandwidth capacity fell to 68.10%in Q4 2025 from 72.50% in Q3 2025, a decline of 4.40 percentage points. The drop occurred despite Liquid maintaining the largest capacity allocation at 1,150,000 Mbps in both quarters.

The contraction was driven largely by gains from African Fibre Networks, formerly Dark Fibre Africa, which increased its share by 5.42 percentage points to 5.62% after expanding its equipped capacity by 76.92% to 230,000 Mbps. Overall equipped international internet bandwidth capacity in the market rose 6.46% to 1,688,770 Mbps in Q4 2025.

While Liquid dropped it’s market share in capacity allocation, the company’s infrastructure handled more traffic. Used incoming international internet bandwidth capacity increased 10.88% to 604,440 Mbps in Q4 2025, with Liquid Intelligent Technologies cited as the main driver of the rise. Used outgoing capacity also grew 4.85% to 212,298 Mbps.

The shift in market share comes as Liquid lost 10.49 percentage points of fixed internet/data traffic market share quarter on quarter, a change largely attributed to an 8.32 percentage point gain by Starlink Zimbabwe. Liquid’s fixed internet/data traffic still grew 10.54% to 252,325,000 PB in Q4 2025, but its market share eroded as competitors expanded faster.

Liquid remains dominant in VoIP subscriptions, holding 53.52% of the market in Q4 2025, up from 52.61% in the prior quarter. The company also increased its fixed VoIP subscriptions by 4.95% to 21,038.

Total revenue for internet access providers rose marginally by 0.83% to ZWG 2.53 billion, with operating costs down 7.06%. Average revenue per user fell 6.86% to ZWG 6,502.57, as subscriptions grew 8.25%.