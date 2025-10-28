Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) conducted a comprehensive training program today at its auditorium. The event, which attracted numerous participants, including staff from various departments aimed at improving customer service standards.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The training session kicked off with a speaker, who emphasized the importance of delivering quality service to clients.Dr. F. Matava presented on the significance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in enhancing service delivery and building trust with stakeholders.

The second session focused on the integration of ESG principles with Information Security Governance (ISG), led by Mr. G. Machate. This session aimed to educate participants on the critical role of ISG in maintaining customer confidence and protecting personal data.

The program concluded with a question-and-answer segment, allowing attendees to engage with the speakers and discuss practical applications of the concepts presented. Closing remarks highlighted the commitment of POTRAZ to continuous improvement in customer service and the necessity of ongoing training initiatives.

This training is part of POTRAZ’s broader strategy to elevate service standards within Zimbabwe’s telecommunications and postal sectors, ensuring that both regulatory and operational frameworks are aligned with best practices.

The event underscores POTRAZ’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence in service delivery, ultimately benefiting consumers and enhancing the overall efficiency of the sector.