By Ross Moyo

Africom has upgraded its international internet bandwidth capacity, seeing a significant growth of 111.29% in the third quarter of 2025. This upgrade has contributed to a slight increase in overall equipped international internet bandwidth capacity from 1,456,080 Mbps to 1,456,270 Mbps.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies maintains the largest market share in equipped international internet bandwidth capacity, accounting for 78.97% of the total capacity, followed by TelOne with 13.39%, Africom with 2.81%, and Powertel with 4.60%.

Africom’s growth is a testament to the company’s commitment to improving its services and supporting Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.

The upgrade is expected to enhance internet speeds and reliability for Africom’s customers.

Africom’s move is likely to increase competition in the market, pushing other operators to improve their services.

The growth in international internet bandwidth capacity is driven by increasing demand for online services.

Zimbabwe’s digital economy is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades.

Africom’s upgrade is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.