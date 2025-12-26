By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s internet access providers saw a 6.13% revenue growth, reaching ZWG 2.51 billion in the third quarter of 2025. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the growth is attributed to increased demand for internet services.

Further findings in this report show important progress made by Zimbabwe’s internet sector, with internet/data traffic growth leading the charge. With Zimbabwe’s internet sector, POTRAZ is committed to regulating fairly.

The internet access providers’ operating costs declined by 12.54% to ZWG 1.43 billion, while capital expenditure increased by 9.19% to ZWG 305.35 million.

This is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s digital future, with continued investment and innovation expected in the coming quarters. Potraz also remains committed to promoting an innovative market which is simultaneously competitive.

