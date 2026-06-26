By Ross Moyo

Zimbabweans now have a single card for travel, tuition, and online shopping as Innbucks rolls out its Visa card. The move cuts reliance on cash and multiple forex cards for students, travelers, and e-commerce users.

The Innbucks Visa card works on the global Visa network. That means it can be used at ATMs abroad, POS terminals, and for international online payments. For students, it simplifies paying university fees and accommodation without third-party workarounds.

Travelers benefit from instant access to foreign currency on the card. Instead of carrying physical cash or hunting for USD, users load ZWL or USD and spend globally. The card converts at point of sale, reducing friction at borders and airports.

Online shoppers in Harare and beyond can now pay for Netflix, Amazon, app stores, and software subscriptions directly. Before, many relied on virtual cards or proxies. A physical Visa card removes limits and increases trust with merchants.

Innbucks is positioning the card as a tool for financial inclusion. By linking it to the Innbucks wallet, users manage balances, track spending, and top up via mobile. That matters in a market where mobile money is the default payment rail.

The timing aligns with rising demand for cross-border payments. More Zimbabweans study abroad, freelance online, and shop e-commerce. A single card reduces the cost and complexity of managing multiple payment methods.

Security features include Visa’s fraud monitoring and instant card lock via the app. Users can freeze the card if lost, then unfreeze without visiting a branch. That’s key for diaspora students and travelers.

For SMEs, the card opens vendor payments and SaaS subscriptions. Businesses can pay for tools like Zoom, Canva, or Shopify without delays. It turns Innbucks from a wallet into a full-stack financial tool.

The launch signals fintechs are closing Zimbabwe’s gap to global finance. If adoption scales, “one card” could replace the patchwork of USD cash, parallel rates, and workarounds that defined payments for years.