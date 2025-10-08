Africa tech News

Cassava Technologies Appoints Marco Gagiano as Global Head of Connectivity to Drive Africa’s Digital Growth

Cassava Technologies strengthens leadership team to drive Africa's digital transformation
Cassava Technologies has appointed telecoms executive Marco Gagiano as Global Head of Connectivity, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Africa’s digital infrastructure and expanding access to next-generation connectivity.

The strategic appointment aligns with Cassava’s vision to become the continent’s leading digital solutions provider by unifying its fibre, satellite, wireless, and wholesale voice services under one coordinated growth strategy.

In his new role, Gagiano will lead Cassava’s connectivity operations across Africa, driving network expansion, innovation, and partnerships aimed at accelerating digital inclusion and ensuring sustainable access to reliable internet.

Bringing over two decades of leadership experience in telecommunications and technology, Gagiano has previously held senior positions at MTN, Vodacom, and Vodafone Group, where he spearheaded initiatives in digital transformation, product strategy, and commercial growth across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Cassava Technologies said the appointment represents a significant step in advancing its mission to deliver integrated digital solutions that empower businesses, communities, and economies across emerging markets.

