Nexxas Instruments Brings Fibre Support System Close To Home 

If you have ever worked in a Fibre installation environment, your worst nightmare is Fibre break, troubleshooting, support and connectivity.

While these issues are already a serious headache and day to day activity for support technicians, you don’t need another headache of service providers and system support companies that bring the hardware.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Traditionally these support companies were either scarce in Zimbabwe and came it too pricey when available, but Nexxas Instruments is rewriting the script for the sector with convinience ND affordability.

Nexxas Instruments during the Business Times Zimbabwe Annual Telecommunications conference demonstrated its advanced telecom equipment and support services, highlighting innovations designed to streamline fibre optic connectivity.

Amongst their top products is the Fujikura 35S, a cladding machine that joins fibre cables with precision, ensuring minimal signal loss.

The company also showcased complementary tools like an OTDR module for testing link quality and a visual fault locator capable of detecting breaks up to 80 kilometres away.

Nexxas Instruments’s team touched on its end-to-end support, including warranty-covered repairs and technical assistance for telecom providers.

The exhibition also included a network service provider tool to audit internet speeds, ensuring transparency for consumers.

For Wi-Fi installations, their Bluetooth-enabled device, paired with the MobileJack app, allows real-time monitoring of network performance.

With a focus on innovation and reliability, Nexxas Instruments aims to serve both private and public telecom sectors, offering equipment sales, repairs, and bespoke solutions.