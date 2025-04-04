How Mitra Systems Is Leveraging Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Solutions

During the Business Times ICT Expo held recently in Harare, another formidable player and force to reckon with Mitra Systems, made waves in the IT industry with its comprehensive range of services.

Specializing in hardware infrastructure, security solutions, virtualization, and storage, the company is also expanding its footprint in cybersecurity, offering cutting-edge tools like QRadar and IBM Guardian.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Mitra is Operating across Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi, Mitra Systems has collaborated with major clients, including Bank ABC, Pismas, First Capital Bank, and the Bank of Malawi.

As a trusted IBM Gold Partner and Lenovo Partner, their expertise spans vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and service-level agreements, ensuring robust support for the hardware and software they supply.

Speaking to Technomag, the systems engineer Tanaka Kambasha added that what sets Mitra Systems apart is its commitment to excellence and training.

Boasting some of the best engineers in Zimbabwe, the company prides itself on a highly certified team proficient in diverse technologies like Red Hat and AI. This focus on skill development ensures top-tier service delivery, making them a preferred partner for businesses seeking reliable IT solutions.

With a strong regional presence and a growing emphasis on cybersecurity, Mitra Systems is aiming to remain a leader in the industry, driving innovation and security across Southern Africa.