NetOne Unveils State Of The Art ICT Lab In Gokwe, Nyamuroro

NetOne has successfully renovated a computer lab at Nyamuroro Kubatana High School in Gokwe in a major initiative to foster innovation and bridge the digital divide.

The upgraded facility, now equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, high specs laptop and modern furniture, will benefit over 300 students, offering them hands-on exposure to AI manipulation and engineering as part of a broader push to advance digital education in rural communities.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The newly constructed ICT lab can accommodate 40 students at a time and boasts 12th-generation Core i7 gaming laptops, enabling students to run multiple applications concurrently and prepare for real-world technological challenges. Students are already producing applications and experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI), demonstrating the lab’s potential to unlock new opportunities.

In an interview with TechnoMag, NetOne Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said the company is committed to connecting the marginalised communities and ensuring no one is left behind.

The launch event, graced by high-profile dignitaries including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and the Minister of ICT, showcased NetOne’s commitment to fostering digital inclusion.

The ICT lab, equipped with high-performance gaming laptops and a state-of-the-art telemedicine hub, represents a lifeline to opportunities previously beyond reach for the residents of Gokwe.

Mr Mushanawani, emphasised the importance of digitalisation, stating,

“Digitalisation cannot be avoided, and children in remote areas cannot be left behind. Our mission is to ensure that every community, no matter how remote, benefits from the advancements in ICT.”

The Gokwe initiative serves as a blueprint for public-private partnerships driving national development. By collaborating with the government and local authorities, NetOne has demonstrated the transformative potential of targeted investments in education and healthcare.

Mushanawani hinted that this was just the beginning and they plan to expand such projects to other remote areas, ensuring that no Zimbabwean is left behind in the digital age.

This pioneering project underscores NetOne’s dedication to digital inclusion and its potential to empower communities, foster innovation, and drive national development.