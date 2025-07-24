NetOne Unveils IoT-enabled Wetland Sensors, e-Sim Cards At COP15, Victoria Falls

NetOne has put technology at the heart of climate action, unveiling IoT‑enabled wetland sensors and cross‑border digital infrastructure during the COP15 Youth Welcome Dinner in Victoria Falls on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said the company is moving beyond slogans to deliver real solutions that marry connectivity with climate resilience.

The dinner, hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and the Ramsar National Youth Steering Committee, drew delegates and young climate leaders from across the continent ahead of the adoption of the Victoria Falls Declaration for Sustainable Wetland Conservation.

“Through IoT‑enabled wetland sensors, we are turning data into early warning systems because if nature sends signals, we must learn to listen,” Mushanawani said, adding that the company’s OneConnect Infrastructure is enabling scientific networks and policy collaborations across borders.

He described the gathering as more than a dinner, calling it “a bridge across generations, borders and ecosystems” under the guidance of Mnangagwa’s National Development Strategy 1, which champions innovation and environmental justice. Every delegate received a NetOne e‑SIM card as a symbolic pledge to “connect better, conserve deeper and innovate smarter.”

He emphasized that technology should heal, not harm, the planet framing NetOne’s digital initiatives as climate‑conscious solutions that integrate data, connectivity and sustainability.

COP15’s focus on wetlands resonated strongly in Zimbabwe, home to iconic ecosystems around the Zambezi and Victoria Falls. The dinner’s atmosphere blended youthful energy with urgent policy conversations, positioning Zimbabwe not only as a scenic venue but as a “beacon of possibility” for digital‑driven conservation efforts.

As delegates prepared to sign the Victoria Falls Declaration, NetOne reaffirmed its commitment to stand “not behind the scenes, but beside” youth and global partners in protecting wetlands, proving that innovation with integrity can power both connectivity and conservation.