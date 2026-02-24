By Ross Moyo

⚠️ *FAKE NEWS ALERT* ⚠️

The NetOne Board and Management advise the public and key stakeholders to *disregard* false claims that two senior executives, *Chief Technical Officer Mr. Christopher Muchechemera* and *Chief Financial Officer Mrs. Nyasha Nyambuya*, are “on the run”.

The reports are *inaccurate* and inconsistent with the bona fide and highly reputable standing of these executives. Both Mr. Muchechemera and Mrs. Nyambuya are *in the office* and actively executing their duties.

*Media Reminder*: Use *formal channels* for verification of any issues related to NetOne and its officials. Contact [email protected] for authentic information.

