By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people through digital inclusion. As part of the country’s Youth Day celebrations, the Ministry donated a fully equipped computer laboratory to Igava Primary and Secondary School in Marondera.

The laboratory is equipped with modern computers and Starlink kits, providing learners with access to high-speed internet connectivity and online educational resources. This initiative is part of the Ministry’s efforts to promote digital inclusion and equip young people with critical digital skills.

“Digital inclusion is key to unlocking the potential of our youth,” said a Ministry official. “We’re committed to creating opportunities for learners to fully participate in the digital economy.”

The Ministry’s Youth Desk has been instrumental in promoting digital inclusion among young people. Through its various programmes, the Youth Desk aims to equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital economy.

The digital divide is a significant challenge in Zimbabwe, with many schools lacking access to reliable internet connectivity. The Ministry’s initiative is a step towards addressing this challenge and ensuring that young people have the tools they need to succeed.

The Ministry’s efforts are expected to nurture entrepreneurship skills among the youth, driving national development and creating opportunities for learners to succeed in the digital age.

As Zimbabwe continues to develop its digital infrastructure, initiatives like this are crucial in ensuring that young people are not left behind. The Ministry’s efforts are a testament to its commitment to building a technologically empowered generation capable of driving national development.

Minister Tatenda Mavetera’s ministry of ICT and Courier Services joined the whole nation in celebrating today’s National Youth Day by availing ICT equipment and skills where the national celebrations were taking place in Marondera.