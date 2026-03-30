By Ross Moyo

NetOne has partnered with The President’s Cup 2026, a golf tournament that brings together sport, business, and development. The event is championed by President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

According to NetOne Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani,

“This tournament is more than golf. It is a demonstration of leadership, vision, and collaboration — a platform where sport, business, and development converge.”

The partnership reflects President Mnangagwa’s commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, and forward-looking Zimbabwe. NetOne has taken bold steps to connect communities, empower citizens, and drive innovation.

NetOne’s sponsorship of The President’s Cup 2026 is part of its efforts to promote national pride and unity. The company believes that every stroke in golf mirrors every strategic decision in business and nation-building.

“This partnership sends a clear message: NetOne is more than a service provider. We are a force for transformation — a company that leads, innovates, and delivers tangible impact,” said Engineer Mushanawani.

The tournament is a platform for NetOne to showcase its commitment to excellence and national pride. The company is proud to be part of this initiative.

NetOne’s partnership with The President’s Cup 2026 is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s economy. The tournament will promote tourism and create opportunities for businesses.

NetOne is committed to contributing to Zimbabwe’s development and looks forward to a successful tournament.

The company’s vision is to build a connected and thriving Zimbabwe, and this partnership is a step towards achieving that goal.

NetOne’s commitment to convergence is reflected in its efforts to bring together sport, business, and development.