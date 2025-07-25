NetOne Explains How Their IoT‑Enabled sensors Conserve Wetlands

NetOne has unveiled a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution that uses real‑time sensors to monitor and protect Zimbabwe’s wetlands, giving authorities immediate data to detect wetlands damage or changes while preventing encroachment, pollution and ecosystem degradation.

The innovation, presented at COP15 in Victoria Falls by NetOne, combines water‑quality sensors, air‑quality monitors and geofencing technology to track wetland health and size.

“Our systems are physically installed into waters bodies to record water quality, monitor boundaries and alerts authorities when wetlands are under threat.” said NetOne.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The sensors are placed in rivers and wetland areas to measure pH levels and detect contamination. When pollution thresholds are breached, the system automatically sends alerts through NetOne’s network, enabling agencies to respond quickly.

Geofencing tools also map wetland boundaries, showing whether they are shrinking or expanding. This data is streamed to dashboards used by officials to make management decisions and plan interventions.

“Without wetlands, there’s no clean water and no future,” added the NetOne representative.

NetOne’s rollout supports government conservation efforts to safeguard wetlands, which act as natural water filters, protect biodiversity and reduce the risk of floods. The project is already active in wetlands around Victoria Falls, with plans to expand nationwide.

By merging telecommunications and environmental management, NetOne says it aims to set a benchmark for smart conservation in Zimbabwe.