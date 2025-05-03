By Ross Moyo

NetOne Champions Cleaner Zimbabwe, Partners with Harare City

The streets of Harare were alive with action early Friday morning as hundreds of NetOne and Harare City workers came together, brooms in hand, to answer President Mnangagwa’s call for a cleaner nation. Under the National Cleanup Day initiative—observed every first Friday of the month—the teams set out to transform the city, one street at a time.

The cleanup kicked off at the NetOne car park, winding through Luck Street, Kaguvi Street, Jason Moyo Avenue, Rotten Row, and finally Samora Machel Avenue towards the Showgrounds. The energy was contagious as teams filled bags with litter, swept sidewalks, and shared a sense of pride in their collective effort. Passersby and local vendors cheered on the volunteers, with some even joining in spontaneously—a heartening sign of growing public awareness about environmental responsibility.

The movement wasn’t confined to Harare—NetOne offices in Chinhoyi and Bindura also joined in, proving that the drive for a cleaner Zimbabwe stretches far beyond the capital. From corporate staff to municipal workers, the message was clear: keeping our cities clean is everyone’s responsibility.

In a comment, NetOne Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani sent a strong message through his Public Relations team, reaffirming the company’s dedication to sustainability. “NetOne is more than just a mobile network—we are a partner in nation-building”. “Initiatives like these align with the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2030, and we will continue supporting the government’s efforts toward a cleaner, healthier environment.”

His words underscored NetOne’s role as a corporate leader in social responsibility, proving that true impact goes beyond business—it’s about making a difference where it matters most.

Beyond the physical cleanup, the event served as an important platform for education and community engagement. Harare City representatives took the opportunity to speak with residents and business owners about proper waste disposal and the importance of maintaining clean public spaces. “This isn’t just about cleaning up once a month,” remarked one council official. “It’s about changing behaviors and creating a culture where every citizen takes ownership of their environment.” NetOne volunteers echoed this sentiment, distributing informational pamphlets and encouraging sustainable practices that extend beyond the cleanup day.

The National Cleanup Day is more than just a monthly event—it’s a growing movement, changing mindsets and habits across Zimbabwe. With partners like NetOne and the Harare City Council setting the pace, the vision of a litter-free nation is steadily becoming reality.

As the day wrapped up, the streets stood as a testament to what can be achieved when communities and institutions unite. The challenge now? Keeping the momentum alive—not just on cleanup days, but every day.