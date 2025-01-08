NetOne Brings Back Popular “Dollar per Gig” Promotion with Easy USSD Access

NetOne has announced the return of its popular “Dollar per Gig” daily promotion, which is now accessible through USSD. The promotion, which offers 1GB of data for just one US dollar, had temporarily been unavailable due to a system upgrade. The telecommunications company confirmed that it had not been discontinued, but rather paused for a brief period.

Learnmore Musunda, NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer, clarified that “the promotion’s return follows successful enhancements to the company’s system. Customers can now access the service by dialing *379# on their mobile phones. The data bundle, which offers 1GB of data for a full day, remains valid for 24 hours once activated,” he said.

The promotion, which has become a customer favorite, aims to make mobile data more affordable and accessible to a wide range of users. With the growing demand for data services in Zimbabwe, NetOne’s move to reintroduce this offer is seen as a response to increasing consumer needs for cost-effective internet access.