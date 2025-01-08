Dandemutande Targets Expansion into Tanzania and South Africa for 2025

Internet Service Provider Dandemutande has announced plans to expand into Tanzania and South Africa as part of its 2025 growth strategy for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Reflecting on the company’s milestones, CEO Never Ncube highlighted significant achievements in 2024, including the launch of Utande Botswana, Utande Malawi, and the acquisition of a major stake in Africa Online Namibia.

“In 2024, we were able to acquire a significant stake in Africa Online Namibia, and this unit was launched in September. We were also able to enter the Malawian market, where we were awarded an ISP license towards year-end. Going into 2025, we will provide ISP services in Malawi. Additionally, we incorporated Utande Botswana,” said Ncube. He emphasized that Dandemutande’s mission is to extend its technology offerings throughout the SADC region.

The company’s planned expansion into Tanzania and South Africa aligns with its goal of being a leading ICT solutions provider in the region. The moves build on Dandemutande’s strategy of solidifying its footprint in Southern Africa by leveraging its robust technological expertise and experience.

Ncube assured stakeholders of the company’s commitment to innovation and reliability. “We are looking at establishing entities in Tanzania and South Africa going into 2025 because our mission is to ensure that the technology we started providing all these years is extended in the SADC region,” he added, underscoring Dandemutande’s dedication to driving digital transformation across the region.