Zimbabwe Targets Digital Transformation with National Data Centre Upgrade

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has unveiled Zimbabwe’s 2025 Infrastructure Development Programme, emphasizing the modernization of the National Data Centre as a pivotal step in the country’s digital transformation.

Speaking during the program’s presentation, the minister highlighted that the upgrade will enhance system availability and serve as the foundation for the government’s private cloud infrastructure, supporting critical national operations.

“The National Data Centre, being the core component of the Government private cloud, will be upgraded to enhance systems availability, and all new and old national systems will be migrated to the National Data Centre to ensure the Government enterprise modelling is achieved,” he said.

This transition aims to streamline government processes, reduce redundancy, and improve operational efficiency, ensuring Zimbabwe remains competitive in an increasingly digital global economy.

A key component of the upgrade will be the bolstering of cybersecurity measures. With growing global threats of cyberattacks, the project will implement advanced security frameworks to safeguard sensitive government data, reducing risks and minimizing potential impacts.

Professor Ncube also noted that a robust digital infrastructure is crucial for Zimbabwe’s socio-economic growth and by prioritizing the modernization of the National Data Centre, the government is laying the groundwork for a more connected, secure, and efficient future, fostering greater confidence in public sector systems.