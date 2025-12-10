By Ross Moyo

NetOne, one of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company in Zimbabwe, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national development through its Christmas Cheer initiative. The program, which aligns with the country’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), aims to promote inclusive and people-centred development.

Speaking at a distribution event, NetOne Group CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, emphasized the importance of aligning business strategies with national development goals. “As we move from NDS1 into NDS2, our mandate is clear: development must be people-centred, empowering, and inclusive. We are committed to supporting the government’s development agenda and promoting economic growth and transformation.”

The Christmas Cheer initiative reached communities in several provinces, providing essential items and support to vulnerable groups. The program is part of NetOne’s broader efforts to support national development and empower communities.

“NetOne’s efforts are a testament to the power of corporate social responsibility. We appreciate their dedication to uplifting communities and promoting national development,” said Deputy Minister Hon. D. Phuti.

The NDS2 strategy aims to promote economic growth, employment creation, and human development. NetOne’s Christmas Cheer initiative is a key contributor to these efforts, demonstrating the company’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and a partner in Zimbabwe’s development journey.