By Ross Moyo

NetOne has refined its data service structure to meet the growing demand for affordable and fast internet in Zimbabwe. The company has adjusted its off-peak hours to now run from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a shift from the previous 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM window.

“This customer-first adjustment allows more Zimbabweans to take advantage of faster, more affordable internet for overnight downloads, updates, and entertainment,” said a NetOne spokesperson. “We’re committed to delivering value to our customers and supporting Zimbabwe’s digital future.”

The move is part of NetOne’s broader strategy to drive Zimbabwe’s digital agenda through customer-centric innovations and strategic leadership. The company has also launched a specialised Tourist SIM card, available at major entry points including airports, to boost the tourism sector.

NetOne’s leadership team is focused on steering the company in the right direction, guided by principles of accountability, transparency, and integrity. The company is creating income-generating opportunities for young people through strategic partnerships, such as the recent MoU with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment.

The company is solidifying its position as a pillar of Zimbabwe’s journey toward a prosperous, tech-driven future. NetOne’s innovations are part of a broader vision anchored in governance, reform, and technology.

The company is committed to expanding digital and financial inclusion across all ten provinces, and its recent product enhancements and service rollouts demonstrate its dedication to connecting communities and delivering value to all stakeholders.

NetOne’s refined data services are expected to have a positive impact on Zimbabwe’s growing data consumption patterns.