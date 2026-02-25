By Nicole Madziwa & Ross Moyo

Liquid Home Zimbabwe has launched Liquid Free WiFi, a public internet service offering users free connectivity through hotspots across Zimbabwe.

The network allows customers to connect using any Wi‑Fi‑enabled device, including smartphones and laptops.

“The service provides four hours of free internet access at 700 free public WiFi access points, located only at participating hotspots in hotels, restaurants, and other locations nationwide.”

At all major airports across the country, users currently enjoy unlimited internet access.

The initiative will improve access to connectivity at a time when mobile data remains expensive for many consumers, giving customers an opportunity to go online without using paid data bundles.

Users can simply connect by enabling Wi‑Fi on their devices and selecting the Liquid Free WiFi network when within range of a hotspot.

Customers who want to find specific hotspot locations can check the official portal at https://zw.liquidhome.tech/get-connected/liquidhomespot where a list of active connection points helps users identify where they can access the free service.