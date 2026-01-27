MultiChoice has announced a significant overhaul of its DStv payment ecosystem. The broadcaster is introducing a first-of-its-kind split bill feature, alongside a fresh wave of decoder price slashes and permanent channel additions to its entry-level tiers.

The headline feature of the update is a new cost-sharing tool integrated into the MyDStv App. Recognizing that many South Africans already share living and expenses, DStv now allows primary account holders to send a direct payment link to a friend or family member. This enables two people to split the monthly subscription cost digitally, removing the social friction of manual bank transfers or cash collections.

To further lower the barrier to entry, MultiChoice has extended and refined its hardware promotions. While the holiday upsize promotion which gave users access to higher-tier packages at no extra cost is set to end on January 31, the company is doubling down on making the physical hardware affordable.

The entry-level HD Single View Decoder in South Africa is now priced at R499 (down from its original R899), while the fully installed option sits at R799. The most dramatic savings, however, are found in the Explora range. The Explora Model 3B has seen a massive price reduction of up to 57%, with an online-exclusive offer bringing the device down to just R999.

For those on the budget-friendly DStv Access package, the broadcaster has made three popular channels a permanent fixture: Trace Ngoma, Trace Gospel, and the high-octane WWE channel. This move is intended to provide everyday value for subscribers who are opting for lower-tier packages to manage their monthly budgets.

Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, emphasized that the focus has shifted from temporary festive upgrades to sustainable product enhancements.

The update also highlighted the success of the DStv Rewards program. Since its revamp in late 2025, over 20 million DStv Coins have been redeemed by customers to pay for or offset their monthly subscriptions. This hybrid coins-and-cash payment system is becoming a critical tool for retention, turning loyalty into a tangible discount.

As the streaming wars continue to heat up in South Africa, DStv’s shift toward practicality suggests a pivot away from luxury branding and toward becoming an essential, affordable utility for the modern, cost-conscious household.