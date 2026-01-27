The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has appointed astute marketing and PR executive Dr George Munyaradzi Manyaya as it’s substantive Chief Executive Officer.

In a press statement the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority board announced that the marketing guru will assume leadership of the ship effective 1 February 2026, effectively taking over the reins from Ms Winnie Muchanyuka who resigned in 2023

Manyaya rose to prominence during his early days at mbada diamonds before hitting the limelight during his NetOne heydays and a short stint at Potraz before taking a lead marketing role the ZETDC.

Dr. Manyaya transitions to the ZTA from ZESA Holdings, where he served as the General Manager for Marketing, Communications, and Stakeholder Relations. A highly decorated academic, his credentials include a Doctorate in Business Management, a Master of Science in International Relations, and a Master’s in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance. He also holds professional qualifications in Mass Communication, Diplomacy, and Regulation.

His professional journey spans several critical tourism-enabling industries, including aviation and transport, telecommunications and energy, banking and mining and international development via the United Nations system (IOM)

In addition to his corporate roles, Dr. Manyaya is the current Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA). At ZINARA, he has been widely credited with spearheading successful rebranding efforts, implementing rigorous governance reforms, and driving modernization initiatives that have restored public trust in the institution.

The ZTA’s newly appointed CEO is also no stranger to the tourism industry itself. He previously served as a Tourism Brand Ambassador and was a key member of the Organizing Committee for the 2013 UNWTO General Assembly, which was famously co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia.

As the head of the national tourism body, Dr. Manyaya’s primary mission is to reposition Zimbabwe as a premier and competitive global destination.