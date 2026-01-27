Zimbabwe ’s journey toward becoming a regional digital powerhouse has received a major diplomatic boost following high-level talks between the government and the Australian Embassy. The meeting, centered on strengthening bilateral collaboration in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), signals a new era of cooperation between Harare and Canberra.

Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, met with Her Excellency Minoli Perera, Australia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, to outline a roadmap for shared technological growth. The discussions focused on capacity building, knowledge transfer, and the integration of emerging technologies into Zimbabwe’s economic sectors.

A key highlight of the meeting was the progress report on Zimbabwe’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy (2026–2030). Minister Mavetera confirmed that the landmark policy is scheduled for an official launch in March by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The strategy aims to transition Zimbabwe from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy. By embedding AI into agriculture, mining, healthcare, and education, the government hopes to modernize public service delivery and bridge the digital divide between urban and rural communities.

Flagship initiatives under this plan include the Zimbabwe Artificial Grand Challenge and a centralized data platform known as Pangolin.

Ambassador Perera expressed Australia’s readiness to support Zimbabwe’s digital evolution. Recognizing Australia’s advanced expertise in autonomous mining systems and agricultural tech, the Ambassador highlighted that Canberra is prepared to share technical expertise and support capacity-building initiatives.

This support is expected to focus on AI governance and ethics, skills development and smart infrastructure.

For Zimbabwe, the collaboration offers a fast-track to global standards in AI ethics and implementation.