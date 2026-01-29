Mukuru, the pan-African financial services platform, has been officially certified as a Top Employer 2026 in both South Africa and Zimbabwe. The dual-country recognition, awarded by the global Top Employers Institute, cements Mukuru’s position as a leader in workplace innovation and an architect of high performing, human organizational culture.

The certification is a rare feat for a home grown technology firm. It marks Mukuru’s third consecutive win in South Africa and its second in Zimbabwe. Notably, Mukuru remains the first financial services and technology company in Zimbabwe to achieve this international benchmark, a feat that highlights the firm’s ability to maintain global standards in volatile emerging markets.

“These accolades confirm the daily experience of our people,” said Andy Jury, CEO of Mukuru.

“In fast-changing markets, success relies on teams that feel supported and empowered. Culture is part of strategy; it drives impact at scale.”

The Top Employers Institute evaluates organizations across six HR domains, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Well-being. Mukuru’s success is reportedly driven by a sophisticated recruitment and retention strategy that leverages structured data and behavioral insights.

This analytical approach to human resources has yielded tangible business results such as reduced turnover, accelerated hiring and optimized performance.

Operating in the complex remittance and financial services sector requires a workforce that is both technically proficient and deeply empathetic to the needs of the 16 million customers Mukuru serves. By applying global HR frameworks to local contexts, Mukuru has created a blueprint for other African scale-ups.

“Being a Top Employer reflects how people experience leadership, growth, and belonging every day,” added Savina Harrilall, Chief People Officer emphasizing the human element of the certification.

“Our teams in South Africa and Zimbabwe have created a culture that is both high-performing and human, and this recognition reflects their contribution.”

The Top Employer status provides a competitive edge in Africa’s increasingly fierce war for talent, where local fintechs often compete with global Silicon Valley giants for top-tier software engineers and product managers.