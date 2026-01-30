By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s “E-Government Development Index score of 0.4481 in 2024” highlights the need for improvement in the country’s digital public infrastructure, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, announced during the 2026 Postal and Telecommunications Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting in Harare. The minister emphasized that this low score underscores the urgency of strengthening Digital Public Infrastructure, including digital identity systems and digital product passports, which are foundational for secure e-commerce, efficient service delivery, and citizen trust.

Questions like what is a low index, what’s a high index and What are the lowest ranked countries and What does it mean while comparing it to regions factor Zimbabwe’s E-Government Development Index (EGDI) score which is 0.4481, and is considered middle-low.

Here’s a breakdown:

– Very High: 0.75-1.00 (e.g., Denmark, Estonia, Singapore)

– High: 0.50-0.75 (e.g., South Africa, Mauritius, Morocco)

– Middle: 0.25-0.50 (e.g., Zimbabwe, with a score of 0.4481)

– Low: 0-0.25 (e.g., Somalia, South Sudan, Eritrea)

The lowest-ranked countries are:

– South Sudan (0.1191)

– Somalia (0.1468)

– Eritrea (0.1576)

A low EGDI score indicates limited digital government development, inadequate infrastructure, and low online service availability. Zimbabwe’s score highlights the need for improvement in digital public infrastructure, digital identity systems, and digital product passports.

Compared to regions:

– Africa: Zimbabwe’s score is lower than the regional average, with countries like South Africa (0.68) and Mauritius (0.73) scoring higher.

– Global: Zimbabwe ranks 149th out of 193 countries, below the global average of 0.6382.

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, emphasized that this low score underscores the urgency of strengthening Digital Public Infrastructure to drive digital transformation and achieve Vision 2030 goals.

Mavetera highlighted the government’s efforts to promote digital skills development, including the Digital Skills Ambassadors Programme, the 1.5 Million Coders initiative, and the Cyberus Cybersecurity Programme. These initiatives aim to build a digitally competent population that can actively participate in and benefit from the digital economy.

According to the Minister, the ICT sector has seen significant growth, with “mobile penetration exceeding 103% in 2025. The government’s initiatives, such as the Presidential Internet Scheme and the Telemedicine Project, have transformed access to connectivity and healthcare services, particularly for underserved communities.”

Mavetera acknowledged the challenges facing the sector, including the high cost of ICT services and electronic waste management. The government is working to address these issues through policy reforms and partnerships with the private sector.

The minister urged operators to reduce tariffs and improve service quality, emphasizing that affordability is key to driving digital inclusion and growth. The government is committed to creating a conducive environment for the ICT sector to thrive.

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector in driving Zimbabwe’s digital transformation. Mavetera called for practical action, shared accountability, and measurable outcomes in implementing the country’s digital agenda.

Zimbabwe’s digital economy has the potential to drive economic growth and improve the lives of citizens. With the right strategies and partnerships, the country can overcome challenges and achieve its Vision 2030 goals.

