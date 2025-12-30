By Ross Moyo

Courier outlets have decreased by 3 from 213 recorded in the second quarter to 210 in the third quarter of 2025. The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), confirmed the decrease has worsened postal and courier density from 31,731 people per outlet to 31,925 people per outlet.

The decrease in courier outlets is a challenge for the sector, which is working to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. The sector is working to improve its services and adapt to the growing demand for digital services.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies and other operators are investing in network expansion and upgrades to improve services. The decline in courier outlets is a testament to the growing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe.

The sector is expected to continue evolving, with operators investing in new technologies and services. The growth in digital services is expected to drive economic growth and enhance overall user experience.

The decrease in courier outlets highlights the need for the sector to innovate and improve its services.

The sector’s stakeholders are expected to play a crucial role in shaping its future and driving growth. The regulator will continue to monitor the sector’s performance and provide guidance to ensure its sustainability.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe has amended the Postal and Telecommunications (Postal Services) Regulations, creating new and more flexible licence categories.