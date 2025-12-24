By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s mobile penetration rate has reached 104.83% in the third quarter of 2025, driven by expanded network coverage and competitive pricing strategies employed by mobile operators. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), active mobile subscriptions grew by 2.13% to 16,432,685.

The growth in mobile penetration is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe. The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable mobile services.

Econet and NetOne increased subscribers by margins of 2.39% and 1.90%, respectively, whilst Telecel lost subscribers by 4.54%. Econet continued to demonstrate a solid momentum on mobile subscriptions with a 0.19 percentage point increase on its market share.

The growth in mobile penetration is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities. Zimbabwe’s mobile sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades.

The report’s findings highlight the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, with mobile voice traffic growth leading the charge. The future looks bright for Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, with continued growth and investment expected in the coming quarters.

The regulator remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market. The growth in mobile penetration is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.

The sector’s growth is a testament to the resilience and growth potential of Zimbabwe’s telecoms sector, with mobile services leading the charge. The adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe is driving demand for mobile services, and this trend is expected to continue.

The mobile sector’s performance is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s digital future, with continued investment and innovation expected in the coming quarters. The sector’s growth will depend on its ability to adapt to changing technological and consumer trends.

Overall, the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report highlights the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, with mobile penetration reaching 104.83%.