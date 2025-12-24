By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate has reached 82.87% in the third quarter of 2025, driven by growing demand for online services and digital connectivity. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), internet/data subscriptions saw a slight increase of 1.27% to 12,990,447.

The growth in internet penetration is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe. The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable internet services.

Econet, NetOne, and Telecel contributed to the growth, with Econet leading the charge. The growth in internet penetration is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities.

The broadband penetration rate went up marginally by 0.71 percentage points from 79.87% to 80.58%. This growth is a testament to the sector’s progress, despite challenges such as infrastructure constraints and economic pressures.

