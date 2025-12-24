By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s mobile internet/data traffic has reached 144.09 Petabytes, driven by growing demand for online services. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), mobile internet/data traffic increased by 10.72% in the third quarter of 2025.

The growth in mobile internet/data traffic is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe. The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable internet services.

Econet, NetOne, and Telecel contributed to the growth, with Econet leading the charge. The growth in mobile internet/data traffic is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities.

Zimbabwe’s internet sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades. The report’s findings highlight the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s internet sector, with mobile data growth leading the charge.

The future looks bright for Zimbabwe’s internet sector, with continued growth and investment expected in the coming quarters. The regulator remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market.

The growth in mobile internet/data traffic is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy. As more people access online services, the demand for internet services is expected to continue growing.

Overall, the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report highlights the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile internet/data traffic, driven by growing demand for online services.

The sector’s growth is a testament to the resilience and growth potential of Zimbabwe’s internet sector.