Mnangagwa Urges Youth to adopt ICT driven businesses

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged youth-owned business in Zimbabwe to adopt innovation-driven technologies to stay ahead in the game.

Speaking recently at the launch of the Zimbabwe Youth empowerment fund the president emphasized the importance of emerging technologies and ICTs in achieving business success, stressing that these are now essential ingredients for success.

“The future of business hinges on embracing emerging technologies and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), which have become vital components for achieving success in today’s fast-paced economy, he said.

Mnangagwa’s challenge comes as Zimbabwe seeks to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth among its youth.

By embracing innovation-driven technologies, youth-led businesses can create new product lines, enhance their competitiveness, and contribute to the country’s economic development.

The president’s call to action is timely, given the growing recognition of the role that technology can play in driving economic growth and development.

As Zimbabwe strives to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, innovation-driven technologies will undoubtedly play a critical role in achieving this vision.