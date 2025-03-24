Women in Science Shine at STEM Awards in Harare

Women in science took center stage last night at the Women in STEM Awards held at Rainbow Towers Hotel, where their contributions to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) were celebrated.

The event featured a grand dinner and an awards ceremony, with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava and Ms. Sicelo Dube The STEMLady, Director, Elevate Trust presenting accolades to the nominated recipients.

During his speech, Minister Shava emphasized the need to increase female participation in STEM fields, noting that only 28% of Zimbabwean women are currently in STEM related careers or studies. He urged the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education to take concrete steps to raise this percentage by 2030, particularly by expanding scholarships for female STEM students through the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

By Ruvarashe Gora

“We want this improved significantly to a better figure by 2030. In that regard, I advise the permanent secretary to engage Zimdef and increase scholarships for STEM students. Many begin but struggle with funding, and we must support them,” said Minister Shava.

Ciselo Dube highlighted the importance of recognizing women’s achievements in STEM as a way to drive national development. “If we continue with this type of celebration of showcasing the great work that women are doing, we will achieve our Vision 2030 because when we empower a woman, we empower the nation,” she said.

One of the award winners, Professor Chikomo, expressed gratitude for the recognition of her work and encouraged other women to stay committed to their ambitions. “I really want to take this opportunity to appreciate the Research Council of Zimbabwe for nominating me for the research that I am doing and the contributions that I am making in terms of solving challenges that are bedeviling our economy. To the women out there, I just want to encourage you to work hard, being patient pays,” she said.

The event also highlighted key milestones for women in leadership beyond STEM. Minister Shava acknowledged Kirsty Coventry’s historic appointment as the first African woman to lead the International Olympic Committee (IOC), describing it as an inspiration for Zimbabwean women. Additionally, he celebrated the inauguration of Namibia’s first female president, calling it a significant moment for women’s leadership in the region.

The evening concluded with the much anticipated awards presentation, led by the STEM Lady, reinforcing the night’s theme of empowering and celebrating women in science. The event was hailed as a resounding success, setting a strong foundation for the continued push toward gender equity in STEM education and careers in Zimbabwe.