NetOne Bridges the Digital Divide with MoGigs — More Access, More Hustle, More Life

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications providers, NetOne has always been at the forefront of driving digital inclusion and empowering communities through innovative connectivity solutions. With a solid nationwide network and a clear focus on affordable services, NetOne continues to deliver products that speak directly to the needs of the people.

Among its flagship offerings is MoGigs — a powerful data bundle designed to break barriers and bridge the digital divide. In a country where access to affordable data is the difference between participation and exclusion, MoGigs is redefining connectivity for Zimbabweans from all walks of life.

Available in flexible packages ranging from $7 to $50, MoGigs offers 30 full days of uninterrupted browsing, streaming, and online transactions. No more daily top-ups. No more data anxiety. Just pure digital freedom — allowing every Zimbabwean to connect, hustle, and grow at their own pace.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda, emphasized the bundle’s strategic role in promoting inclusivity and empowering users: “MoGigs is more than just a data bundle. It is a deliberate move to give Zimbabweans affordable access to digital opportunities — supporting financial inclusion, e-learning, entrepreneurship, and entertainment. This aligns with our national vision under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) of ensuring no one is left behind in the digital economy.”

Riding on NetOne’s reliable and expansive network, MoGigs ensures seamless connectivity — from the bustling streets of Harare to the quiet corners of Mutoko and Dangamvura. Whether you’re a student attending virtual classes, a trader closing deals online, or a content creator uploading your latest skit, MoGigs keeps you connected where it matters most.

Entertainment, Social Media, and Hustle — All Covered

Let’s face it — some of us live for WhatsApp groups, TikTok challenges, YouTube videos, and weekend football streams. MoGigs gets it. From Instagram reels to online learning, forex trading to family Zoom calls, this bundle works as hard as you do.

And it doesn’t judge — whether you’re chasing likes or chasing invoices, MoGigs keeps you connected. It is connectivity without limits, ensuring no Zimbabwean is left behind in this digital revolution.

With MoGigs, NetOne is not just offering data — it is fueling Zimbabwe’s digital economy, unlocking opportunities, and empowering citizens to participate fully in the digital space.

Dial *379# today and experience MoGigs — More Data. More Hustle. More Life.