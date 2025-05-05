Mnangagwa Calls for Innovation in Grain Storage

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called upon institutions of higher learning and industry stakeholders to collaborate on developing innovative on-farm grain storage solutions and other home-grown technologies. The President made the call during the commissioning of the country’s first Artificial Intelligence-powered Grain Silos in Kwekwe.

The state-of-the-art facility, with a storage capacity of 56,000 tonnes, is a significant milestone in modernizing Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector. President Mnangagwa hailed the project as a testament to the country’s commitment to transforming its national food system through technology.

“This facility marks the beginning of a nationwide modernization effort, integrating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and other new technologies to revolutionize our grain storage infrastructure,” the President said. “We commend the innovators and industry players who have made this possible, and we urge others to follow suit.”

The President’s call to action emphasizes the importance of innovation and collaboration in driving agricultural development. By leveraging technology and expertise, Zimbabwe aims to enhance its food security and economic growth.

The Artificial Intelligence-powered Grain Silos are expected to improve grain storage efficiency, reduce losses, and enhance the overall quality of stored grains. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to modernize the agricultural sector and promote sustainable development.