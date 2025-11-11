Member of Parliament for Budiriro South Constituency Hon. Darlington Chigumbu has called for the introduction of an open data access policy designed to allow individuals, researchers, and organizations to freely access and utilize governmental data for innovation and development.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In his address during the recent Tech Convergence Fora, Chigumbu highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “We need to open up our data. It should be accessible to anyone who wishes to use it for research and development purposes.” He underscored the potential impact of such a policy, emphasizing that unrestricted access to data fosters innovation across various sectors.

He remarked, “In this digital age, access to data is vital for our progress. It empowers our citizens and enhances transparency within our government.” He noted that many countries around the world have successfully adopted open data policies, resulting in improved public engagement and the stimulation of new ideas.

Chigumbu’s proposal has gained traction among stakeholders in technology and academia, with several researchers expressing optimism about how increased access to data could expedite their work and address pressing societal challenges.

Chigumbu’s call for an open data access policy aligns with global movements towards transparency, marking a potential turning point for progress and innovation in Zimbabwe.