Minister Mavetera Pushes For Gender Balance In Tech Innovation

Government highlights the need for equal opportunities in shaping the future of technology

Girls remain underrepresented in Zimbabwe’s digital innovation space, despite growing access to technology and educational tools that could position them as future tech leaders.

Speaking at the 2025 International Girls in ICT Day at Chinhoyi University of Technology, Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera urged young women to shift from passive technology users to active creators, stressing that the digital economy must reflect the diversity of the nation to thrive.

“The keyboard is your pen, the code is your voice, and the digital world is your stage,” Mavetera said. “The next Mark Zuckerberg could be a girl from Harare. The question is, will you be her?”

By Ruvarashe Gora

While Zimbabwe has made strides in expanding digital infrastructure, gender gaps persist. Fewer girls than boys enroll in coding programs, and women make up a fraction of tech entrepreneurs. Government is responding with policies that promote inclusive access, building labs, launching coding clubs, and offering scholarships aimed at correcting historical imbalances.

Speaking to both young women and men at the event, Mavetera emphasized that the digital revolution is not about competition between genders, but collaboration.

“To the young men here today, be champions of equality. Real strength lies in collaboration. Innovation thrives when boys and girls solve problems together,” she said.

The Girls in ICT initiative, supported by the Ministry and global development partners, is designed to encourage early interest in digital careers and to ensure girls are not left behind in the fast-evolving world of technology. A recent national survey found that girls exposed to coding clubs in high school were four times more likely to pursue ICT-related degrees.

Mavetera reminded students that the tools they use every day, smartphones, tablets, and laptops, hold the power to build businesses, code solutions, and solve national challenges.

“The devices in your hands are not just for scrolling, they’re tools for creation,” she said. “Will you be part of building Zimbabwe’s tech future?”

With the country preparing for a digital transformation across all sectors, the push for a gender-balanced ICT ecosystem is not just about fairness, it’s about unlocking the full potential of the next generation.