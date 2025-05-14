Dr. Machengete Calls For Balanced Use of ICTs At The International Girls In ICT Day

POTRAZ urges girls to use tech wisely and think critically

With technology now shaping how young people learn, communicate, and work, Zimbabwe’s telecoms regulator has raised concern over the growing trend of digital dependency that may weaken intellectual development.

Speaking at the International Girls in ICT Day, POTRAZ Director General Dr. Gift Kallisto Machengete urged young girls to embrace technology responsibly, emphasizing the need to retain critical thinking in a digital age.

“When we let ICTs think for us or act for us, we risk losing our own abilities and weakening our intellect. Technology should support your learning, not replace your thinking,” said Dr. Machengete.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The 2025 Girls in ICT Day, held under the theme “Bridging ALL Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation,” aimed to promote equal digital opportunities and encourage more girls to become leaders, innovators, and creators in technology fields.

Globally, only 30% of tech professionals are women, according to UNESCO, and a growing digital divide is keeping many girls, especially in rural and underserved communities locked out of the digital economy.

POTRAZ has rolled out Community Information Centres and rural connectivity programs to improve digital access across Zimbabwe. However, Dr. Machengete stressed that infrastructure must go hand-in-hand with education that promotes digital literacy, ethics, and mental discipline.

Studies by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have shown that digital literacy programs that include critical thinking and problem-solving components result in better learning outcomes and higher female retention in ICT fields.

Despite ongoing challenges, there are encouraging signs of progress. Zimbabwean girls are increasingly participating in coding camps, AI training, and innovation boot camps. POTRAZ is calling for more mentorship, policy support, and partnerships to ensure young women are not just users, but leaders in the digital revolution.